PM To Pay A Two-day Saudi Arabia Visit From Dec 3 To Attend Water Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3-4, 2024 to participate in the “One Water Summit.”

A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands.

He will also highlight the steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements.

