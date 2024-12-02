PM To Pay A Two-day Saudi Arabia Visit From Dec 3 To Attend Water Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3-4, 2024 to participate in the “One Water Summit”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3-4, 2024 to participate in the “One Water Summit.”
A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.
At the Summit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands.
He will also highlight the steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.
He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.
On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements.
Recent Stories
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province
Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day
Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi
Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff
'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters12 seconds ago
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp24 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop24 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC24 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd National Day17 minutes ago
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence34 minutes ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades34 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 1334 minutes ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah34 minutes ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness34 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM34 minutes ago
-
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province17 minutes ago