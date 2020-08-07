UrduPoint.com
PM To Pay Day-long Visit To Lahore Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:26 AM

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Friday).

Imran Khan will also chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab.

Imran Khan will also chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab.

He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority.

