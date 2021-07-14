UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Pay Official Visit To Uzbekistan On July 15-16

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

PM to pay official visit to Uzbekistan on July 15-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on July 15-16, on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

A large group of Pakistan's leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

  The Foreign Office said the wide-ranging talks between the two leaders would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

  A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

  The Prime Minister will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan business Forum. Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the Forum.

Leading up to the Prime Minister's visit, the two sides will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of Joint Business Council (JBC) on 14th July 2021 in Tashkent.

  On the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will also participate in the International Conference on "Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.

" The Conference will be attended by ministers and high-level representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, international organizations, international financial institutions, think-tanks and scholars.

  In his interactions during the visit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision of 'Naya Pakistan,' Pakistan's positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.

  Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions.

In recent years, Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations have witnessed an upward trajectory. The leaders of the two countries have interacted twice before on the sidelines of BRI Forum in Beijing and SCO Summit in Bishkek. They also held a Virtual bilateral Summit on April 14, 2021.

 Pakistan has deepened its engagement with Central Asia through its 'Vision Central Asia' policy, with focus on five key strands -- political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Business Visit Beijing Bishkek Tashkent Uzbekistan April July Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

54 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

10 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

10 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

10 hours ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.