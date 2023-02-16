PM to pay solidarity visit to quake-hit Turkiye today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Turkiye today as a special gesture of solidarity and support with the Turkish people in the wake of a massive earthquake.

During his two-day stay in Ankara, he will meet the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of lives and the widespread damage.

The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan's firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

He will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkiye, PM Shehbaz had spoken with President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief effort.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.