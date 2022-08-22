UrduPoint.com

PM To Pay Two-day Maiden Visit To Qatar From Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from August 23-24 on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to the State of Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

Views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be exchanged.

While in Doha, Prime Minister Sharif will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit "Stadium 974" in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Regular leadership-level exchanges are a hallmark of the Pakistan-Qatar partnership. The prime minister's visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

