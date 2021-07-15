UrduPoint.com
PM To Pay Two-day Official Visit To Uzbekistan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:41 AM

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan today  

A high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet will accompanying the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from today (Thursday) on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A large group of Pakistan's leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of agreements and MoUs aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Prime Minister would also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

On the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.

Following Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Council and Joint Ministerial meetings in Tashkent, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood expressed the confidence of enhanced business activities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Adviser said an investment conference would be held today where joint ventures and distribution agreements are likely to be signed.

Pakistan entrepreneurs on the occasion appreciated the government for bringing a big business delegation to Uzbekistan.

Describing their interaction with Uzbek counterparts as encouraging, they said a new market is opening for Pakistan. They said there is great scope of Pakistani products including that of agriculture, textiles, pharmaceutical and sports and surgical goods in Uzbekistan.

