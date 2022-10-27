PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to China from the 1st of next month at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This would be Prime Minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September 2022.

The Prime Minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Asim Iftikhar said the visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation.