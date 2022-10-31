UrduPoint.com

PM To Pay Two-day Visit To China Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PM to pay two-day visit to China tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to China on Tuesday (November 1) at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

This will be PM Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

A high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister, the PM Office said in a statement on Monday.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

"The prime minister's visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China," the PM Office said.

During his stay, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

"The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27, 2022," the statement added.

