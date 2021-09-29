PM to perform groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela road today

(@fidahassanain)

This 80-kilometre road is a project of Balochistan government to be completed by National Highway Authority.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of rehabilitation and upgradation of Jhal Jaho Bela road today (Wednesday).

The two-lane road project will be completed in three years at a cost of over eleven billion rupees and upon completion, it will augment the socio-economic as well as industrial, trade, agriculture, tourism and cultural activities in the province

This will also generate three thousand job opportunities for the local people.

Jhal Jaho Bela road is also of immense importance to promote trade links with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian States.