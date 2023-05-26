PM to perform groundbreaking of K-IV project today: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will perform the grounding breaking of the K-IV water project at the Chief Minister House today.

He said that the metropolis would receive 650mgd supply of water on a daily basis in the first phase.

The K-IV project would provide the city and industries with water, which would help develop the country economically, he added.

The chief minister said that it was a good omen that the provincial and Federal governments were paying special attention to the project.

He said that the Karachi Water board and Sewerage System provided the city with around 600mgd from Hub Dam and Kenjhar Lake.

Shah said that the city required 1200mgd every day to meet the shortage due to the growing population.

He said that the fulfillment of the water requirement specifically depended on the K-IV project's completion on time.