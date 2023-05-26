UrduPoint.com

PM To Perform Groundbreaking Of K-IV Project Today: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PM to perform groundbreaking of K-IV project today: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will perform the grounding breaking of the K-IV water project at the Chief Minister House today.

He said that the metropolis would receive 650mgd supply of water on a daily basis in the first phase.

The K-IV project would provide the city and industries with water, which would help develop the country economically, he added.

The chief minister said that it was a good omen that the provincial and Federal governments were paying special attention to the project.

He said that the Karachi Water board and Sewerage System provided the city with around 600mgd from Hub Dam and Kenjhar Lake.

Shah said that the city required 1200mgd every day to meet the shortage due to the growing population.

He said that the fulfillment of the water requirement specifically depended on the K-IV project's completion on time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Water Dam Hub Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

2 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.