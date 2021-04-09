PM to perform groundbreaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan apartments

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Lahore Friday (today).

He will chair important meetings including the one relating to the steps taken by the Punjab government to check the prices of essential commodities.

The Prime Minister will also perform groundbreaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments and also address the gathering there.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said Lahore Development Authority will construct thirty-five thousand apartments in different parts of the metropolis under LDA City Naya Pakistan project.

He said Punjab government has assigned all development authorities in Lahore and other big cities of the province to build housing units for the low-income people.

The provincial minister said these plans are being replicated in Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi to provide homes to the low-income population of the country, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.