PM to perform groundbreaking of low cost housing project in Sargodha today

Under Naya Pakistan Housing Program, a total 1, 175 houses of three marla houses will be constructed at six locations in Sargodha district.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of a low cost housing project under Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marla will be constructed at six locations in Sargodha district. Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.

The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization. The mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank which will enable the deserving people to pay the total amount of a house through easy installments.

33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the promise of constructing five million houses is now transforming into a reality.

He pointed out that the cement sale is currently at record level. He said the development journey will continue.