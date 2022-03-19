UrduPoint.com

PM To Perform Groundbreaking Of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Today

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday will perform a foundation stone laying ceremony of 38.3-kms, six lanes Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

On this occasion, the prime minister will also address the gathering.

Construction of interchanges is also a part of the project. After completion, the road will ease out traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

As an alternate route, it would reduce travel time and expenditures of passengers. The project would also provide employment opportunities and boost economic activities.

>