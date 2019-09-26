UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Present Case Of Kashmiris Before UNGA: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:01 PM

PM to present case of Kashmiris before UNGA: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmiris and project their voice in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmiris and project their voice in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 in New York.

She was speaking at an event on the "One Year Performance of Federal Information Commission" organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) here at Islamic University.

She said Imran Khan was shaking the conscience of the world which should listen to the voice of Kashmiris.

People in Indian Occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of food and medicines and were under siege for the last fifty days, she added.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Shortage Prime Minister World United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan New York September Event

Recent Stories

Pacquiao promises to ‘put on a show’ for his K ..

2 minutes ago

PINKtober ahead to spread awareness on breast canc ..

2 minutes ago

James Caan shares his success stories with Numlian ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian President Offers to Send Peacekeepers t ..

2 minutes ago

Three dies as roof house collapses Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

German woman boxer's fight to wear headscarf in th ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.