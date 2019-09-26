PM to present case of Kashmiris before UNGA: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmiris and project their voice in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmiris and project their voice in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 in New York.

She was speaking at an event on the "One Year Performance of Federal Information Commission" organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) here at Islamic University.

She said Imran Khan was shaking the conscience of the world which should listen to the voice of Kashmiris.

People in Indian Occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of food and medicines and were under siege for the last fifty days, she added.