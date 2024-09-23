PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

(@Abdulla99267510)

More than one hundred and thirty heads of state and government will attend the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly’s 79th session beginning tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will join world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week to deliberate on key international issues.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Friday.

In his address, the Prime Minister will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

He will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a call on the UN Secretary General.