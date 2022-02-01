UrduPoint.com

PM To Present Sehat Insaf Card Gift To 15mln Population Of Bahawalpur Division: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PM to present Sehat Insaf Card gift to 15mln population of Bahawalpur Division: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Bahawalpur today would present the gift of Sehat Insaf Card to 15 million population of Bahawalpur District, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in Bahawalpur Division.

In a tweet, he said that the PTI was the first government to provide free healthcare to every family up to Rs 1 million per year without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Family Government Million

Recent Stories

PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by R ..

PM rejects OGRA summary for petrol price hike by Rs 11

42 seconds ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

2 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

11 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>