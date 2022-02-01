PM to present Sehat Insaf Card gift to 15mln population of Bahawalpur Division: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Bahawalpur today would present the gift of Sehat Insaf Card to 15 million population of Bahawalpur District, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in Bahawalpur Division.

In a tweet, he said that the PTI was the first government to provide free healthcare to every family up to Rs 1 million per year without any discrimination.