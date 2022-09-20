(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral meeting with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez at sidelines of UN General Assembly session today

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he will present Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during his address to the UN General Assembly session and bilateral meetings in New York.

Taking to Twitter after reaching New York, the Prime Minister said he will tell to the world Pakistan's story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral meeting with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez at sidelines of UN General Assembly session on Tuesday.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Tuesday.

She said that both sides will explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, climate change and mutual national interests.