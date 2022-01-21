PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Sunday: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would receive direct phone calls in a programme "Your Prime Minister" from the public around 3 pm Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would receive direct phone calls in a programme "Your Prime Minister" from the public around 3 pm Sunday.

The prime minister would listen to the complaints and opinions of the people, and would also inform them about the steps taken by the government, he tweeted.