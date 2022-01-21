UrduPoint.com

PM To Receive Direct Phone Calls From Public On Sunday: Gill

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would receive direct phone calls in a programme "Your Prime Minister" from the public around 3 pm Sunday

The prime minister would listen to the complaints and opinions of the people, and would also inform them about the steps taken by the government, he tweeted.

