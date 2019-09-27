PM to remind world of its promises on Kashmir: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of the Kashmiris would remind the world of its promises on Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of the Kashmiris would remind the world of its promises on Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a message on social media platform Twitter, she said Kashmiris were determined to achieve their freedom and the prime minister would become their voice at the highest forum of the world.

She said the address of the prime minister at the United Nations General Assembly would highlight the Kashmir cause with a new strength.

The world has to support the oppressed Kashmiris, she said adding that the voice of Imran Khan in support of the Kashmiris was the most energetic in the last seven decades and this voice could be heard across the world.

The Special Assistant said the prime minister would forcefully and solidly present the case of Kashmiris at the UN and would convey the feelings and wishes of the nation and Kashmiris to the international community.

The premier during his meetings with Prime Minister of Norway, Vice President of Indonesia, Foreign Minister of Russia and with the editorial board of Wall Street Journal informed them about the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and violation of human rights and about the threats to peace of the region.

She said the prime minister in his meeting with Executive Director Human Rights Watch informed them about the Indian forces which were trampling on the human rights, which could lead to a human tragedy in the Occupied Kashmir.

The world would have to play an effective role to stop the bloodshed in Indian occupied Kashmir, she said.