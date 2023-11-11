PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

(@Abdulla99267510)

This Extraordinary Summit has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, in response to the serious developments facing the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the Extraordinary Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi capital Riyadh today.

It aims to come out with a joint Islamic position and action in the face of the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the war crimes and brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.