Open Menu

PM To Represent Pakistan At OIC Summit In Riyadh Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 11:17 AM

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

This Extraordinary Summit has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, in response to the serious developments facing the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the Extraordinary Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi capital Riyadh today.

This Extraordinary Summit has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, in response to the serious developments facing the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

It aims to come out with a joint Islamic position and action in the face of the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the war crimes and brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Palestine Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

12 hours ago
Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

13 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

13 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

13 hours ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan