PM to represent Pakistan in King’s coronation ceremony in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Pakistani High Commissioner in the United Kingdom and Special Representative of British Foreign Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-May 2nd, 1023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in London to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Pakistani High Commissioner in the United Kingdom and Special Representative of British Foreign Minister.

The Prime Minister will also attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit and engage with other world leaders bilaterally.

He will also meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London.