PM to respond to public queries in live TV programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today) will respond to public queries during a live tv programme 'Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai Sath'.

The programme would be telecast live at 1600 hours, Senator Faisal Javed tweeted.

Public can reach to the prime minister through telephone no 0092519224900 and other social media platforms.

The live interaction will be telecast by all TV news channels, radio and different popular social media platforms.

The prime minister has been regularly appearing in live TV programme, enthusiastically joined by people from every walk of life, frequently posing different questions and offering suggestions about national, global and other issues of common interest.

