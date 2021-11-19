UrduPoint.com

PM To Review Construction Work On Farash Town Apartments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:19 AM

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apartments

The Prime Minister had performed ground-breaking of the project in April this year, and the construction work is underway at a fast pace.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naya Pakistan Housing Authority's project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad today (Friday) to review construction work.

The Prime Minister had performed ground-breaking of the project in April this year, and the construction work is underway at a fast pace.

The project, consisting of four thousand apartments, is being implemented with collaboration of CDA, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and FWO.

Under the Prime Minister's vision to provide low cost residence to people, two thousands flats have been allocated for registered people with NAPHDA and four hundred for the residents of slum areas.

During the visit, the Prime Minister would be briefed on the progress of the work.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Visit Progress April Capital Development Authority National University FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago
 Fawad seeks Holy See help in countering fake news, ..

Fawad seeks Holy See help in countering fake news, hate material

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

3 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.