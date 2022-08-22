UrduPoint.com

PM To Review Flood Rescue, Relief Operations In Sindh, Balochistan Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PM to review flood rescue, relief operations in Sindh, Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would chair a meeting on Monday wherein he would review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well as the disbursement of cash relief among the affected people.

The meeting, to be attended by senior officers, would also be briefed about the disbursement of cash relief and compensations among the flood-stricken people.

On Sunday, the prime minister had also telephonically discussed the prevailing flood situation with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

General Akhtar Nawaz.

Owing to the disconnectivity of land routes due to the flood-caused destruction of road infrastructure, the rescue and relief operations were facing hiccups.

The prime minister had instructed for the provision of helicopters where the floods had damaged roads and bridges, to ensure uninterrupted relief operation.

During the meeting, the prime minister would be briefed on the ongoing relief efforts through the helicopters.

He would also review the ongoing disbursement of Rs 25,000 each among the flood-stricken families, which he had launched on Friday.

