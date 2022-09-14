(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister would seek United Nations and International community support for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people of Pakistan.

All necessary work including video clips of flood affected areas had been completed to show the world community and the UN about the need of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is facing a major disaster of its history, he informed. He invited the philanthropists, and welfare organizations to help the most vulnerable people of Sindh areas. The minister said that coalition government, provincial disaster management authority and national disaster management authority are working round-the-clock to resolving the issues of flood-stricken families.

Commenting on appointment of new army chief, he said the Prime Minister has reserves the right to ensure appointment of new army chief, on merit. Under the constitution, he said the government is responsible to provide all required assistance to security institutions so that they could discharge their duties for the defense of motherland in a proper manner.

He said that army was providing all required facilities to flood affected people on the request of government.

To a question about the role of political parties in wake of natural disaster, he said all the political parties including opposition should sit together and formulate a strategy for proper relief and rehabilitation work.

About the crops, he said, all out efforts would be made to harvest wheat crops well in time to avoid any shortage in next summer.