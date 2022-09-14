UrduPoint.com

PM To Seek UN, Int'l Community Support For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit People: Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 10:12 PM

PM to seek UN, int'l community support for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit people: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister would seek United Nations and International community support for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister would seek United Nations and International community support for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people of Pakistan.

All necessary work including video clips of flood affected areas had been completed to show the world community and the UN about the need of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is facing a major disaster of its history, he informed. He invited the philanthropists, and welfare organizations to help the most vulnerable people of Sindh areas. The minister said that coalition government, provincial disaster management authority and national disaster management authority are working round-the-clock to resolving the issues of flood-stricken families.

Commenting on appointment of new army chief, he said the Prime Minister has reserves the right to ensure appointment of new army chief, on merit. Under the constitution, he said the government is responsible to provide all required assistance to security institutions so that they could discharge their duties for the defense of motherland in a proper manner.

He said that army was providing all required facilities to flood affected people on the request of government.

To a question about the role of political parties in wake of natural disaster, he said all the political parties including opposition should sit together and formulate a strategy for proper relief and rehabilitation work.

About the crops, he said, all out efforts would be made to harvest wheat crops well in time to avoid any shortage in next summer.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister World Army United Nations Flood Khurram Dastgir Khan TV All Government Wheat Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

Normalcy returns to all main rivers except Indus

44 seconds ago
 Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Mon ..

Shops to shut for queen's state funeral due on Monday

46 seconds ago
 CDC Sees Decline in Growth of New Monkeypox Cases ..

CDC Sees Decline in Growth of New Monkeypox Cases in US - Director

48 seconds ago
 MNA Zubaida Jalal calls on Acting Governor Balochi ..

MNA Zubaida Jalal calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

53 seconds ago
 England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for ..

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for T20I series

16 minutes ago
 NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim- ..

NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmis ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.