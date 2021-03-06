PM to seek vote of confidence in National Assembly today

(@fidahassanain)

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet today at 12: 15 pm for this purpose.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly today.

On March 4, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

On March 4, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

He described the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital as “negation of democracy”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI will continue its struggle for the transparency in election process in the country.

Pakistan Minister Imran Khan has decided to take vote of confidence from the parliament following an upset in Senate elections. The foreign minister said the decision would clarify everyone’s real position, adding that they will continue to fight the battle of right and wrong.

“Today is a sad day for Pakistan’s democracy.

Champions of democracy have killed and denied democratic values”, he said.

Shah Mahmood said that the results of today’s Senate election have strengthened our narrative, and validated our concerns. Every tactic was used to secure win for Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Foreign Minister further said that the Election Commission has failed to discharge its responsibilities and ensure a transparent election. Votes were also bought and sold in the last Senate election. Holding Senate elections through open ballot will end corruption, he added.

PDM’s joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in an upset victory against the government in today’s Senate election.

Yousaf Raza Gillani secured 169 votes while Abdul Hafeez Shaikh could only win 164 votes. A total of 7 votes were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the other hand, PTI candidate Fauzia Arshad won the women’s seat with 174 votes while PML-N candidate Farzana Kausar got 161 votes with 5 votes getting rejected.