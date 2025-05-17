PM to send diplomatic delegation to expose Indian propaganda on global stage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation

abroad to counter and expose Indian propaganda and nefarious conspiracies

aimed at destabilizing regional peace.

In this regard, the prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Chairman Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. During the call, he entrusted

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the leadership of the special delegation formed

for this purpose.

The delegation includes prominent political and diplomatic figures such as Dr Musadik Malik,

Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari,

Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The team is set to visit key global capitals, including London, Washington DC, Paris, and Brussels.

Their objective is to expose India’s propaganda campaigns and its alleged attempts

to disturb peace in the South Asian region.

Additionally, the delegation will highlight Pakistan’s consistent and constructive efforts to

ensure peace and stability in the region.