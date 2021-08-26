UrduPoint.com

PM To Share Govt's Three-year Performance Report Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:31 PM

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Three-year Performance Report at the Convention Centre Islamabad to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) On completion of three years in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan today will highlight the key achievements of his government marking a journey of stable economy and development and welfare projects.

The Prime Minister will launch the Three-year Performance Report at the Convention Centre Islamabad to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

The Report 2018-21, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, focuses the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 251-page Report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.

On assumption of power in August 2018, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced numerous ‘inherited challenges.

However, in three years, the journey of development has added several feathers in the cap of the government.

Recently, The Economist has ranked Pakistan as the ‘third-best performing country’ for handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

To uplift common man, the government launched the projects such as Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Ehsaas programme and the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In the domain of legislation, 54 laws were enacted.

The Report is available for public information at the official website of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Man August 2018 Media Government Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red ..

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red list of UK

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan receives only 31.3% of promised USAID fun ..

Pakistan receives only 31.3% of promised USAID funding: IPRI

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt declares Ziarat as national park

Balochistan govt declares Ziarat as national park

4 minutes ago
 India, US, Japan, Australia Launch Sea Phase of Ma ..

India, US, Japan, Australia Launch Sea Phase of Malabar Drill - Defense Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 85 lives, positivity ration record ..

Covid-19 claims 85 lives, positivity ration recorded above 7 percent

4 minutes ago
 Italy to support "Glaciers and Students" project i ..

Italy to support "Glaciers and Students" project in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.