PM to speak at Institute of Strategic Studies

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chief guest at the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave 2021 at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Thursday.

The theme at the conclave is "A Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia".

The Prime Minister in his speech will highlight efforts for peace and the potential humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.