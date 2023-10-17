Open Menu

PM To Spend Busy Day In Beijing On Sidelines Of Belt & Road Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will spend a busy day in Beijing today, where his official engagements include meeting the world leaders and think-tanks.

The prime minister will hold an interaction with a delegation of Chinese think-tanks and scholars, the PM Office said.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kenyan President William Ruto and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The prime minister will also attend a dinner in honour of the world leaders participating in the third Belt and Road Forum on the special invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

