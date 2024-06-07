PM To Spend Busy Day In Beijing Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:07 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address Pakistan-China Friendship and Business Reception.
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in Beijing today.
The Prime Minister will address Pakistan-China Friendship and business Reception.
The Prime Minister will meet the heads of China International Development Agency, China Exim Bank, China Power, China Energy, China Road and Bridge Corporation, China Construction and Communication Corporation.
Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Science Park and academy of Agricultural Sciences.
Earlier in the day, 32 memorandums of understanding were signed at the Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen to boost bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.
Minister for Privatization and board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, in a statement said 500 Chinese companies and 100 companies from Pakistan participated in the forum.
