PM to spend busy day in Sharm El Sheikh with several climate change events on agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt today, where he will participate in several climate change-related events to highlight Pakistan's case and challenges.

At the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, the prime minister will participate in the opening ceremony of 'Sharm Al Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit'.

In a tweet ahead of the summit on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said the deliberations by the world leaders would shape the future of our struggle against climate change.

"What we face today is the challenge of the century. We have a duty to leave a clean and green environment to our coming generations," he said.

He said, "At COP27, we should vow to succeed at all costs".

The prime minister will also meet the Secretary General of the United Nations General Assembly, Antonio Guterres, after which the two leaders will do a joint press stakeout on the climate change-related situation.

Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in an important round table titled 'Early Warning for All Executive Plans Launch'.

Further, he will attend the 'middle East Green Initiative Summit' hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with the President of Egypt and the Emir of Kuwait.