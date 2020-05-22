UrduPoint.com
PM To Take Corrupts On Task Across Board: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary affairs Ali  Muhammad  Khan Thursday said it had been Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance from the day one to take corrupt elements on task across the board.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was committed to put the country on the right track so that he had become the prime minister and not for doing the politics only.

The minister said brother of Khusro Bakhtiar's name was included in the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis.

Replying to a question, he said all cabinet members had insisted during the cabinet meeting that responsible for crisis of wheat and sugar should be punished.

