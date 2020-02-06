UrduPoint.com
PM To Take Hard Decisions Against Corrupt Elements, Wheat Mafia: Ghulam Sarwar

Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take hard decisions in coming days against corrupt elements and wheat mafia.

Irrespective of party affiliation or political groups, the PTI leadership would not hesitate to take action against the responsible elements,who were behind mishandling the food affairs, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz, he said that the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz was declared a convict in corruption charges and granting permission to such a person for visiting ailing father abroad would not be a suitable decision.

About Jehangir Tareen, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was not ignoring the senior leader of the ruling party.

He added that it was just a speculation and roamers surrounding the area regarding Jehangir Tareen.

