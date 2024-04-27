PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The prime minister has been invited to attend the moot by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud and the founder and chief executive of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Saturday to participate in a special meeting of World Economic Forum on Global Cooperation, Growth and Energy.

The Prime Minister will present Pakistan’s position regarding global health, financial technologies, information technology , inclusive growth, regional cooperation and balanced use of energy in the context of global development.

On the sidelines, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold meetings with important world leaders, heads of international organizations and other important personalities.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.