UrduPoint.com

PM To Travel To Saudi Arabia On Commercial Flight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

PM to travel to Saudi Arabia on commercial flight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that contrary to the lies being propagated by the PTI leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that contrary to the lies being propagated by the PTI leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense.

Tagging a screenshot of a news on a news channel, claiming that the Pakistan International Airlines had been asked to keep a Boeing 777 standby for the PM's Saudi visit on her Twitter handle, the minister in a tweet said the news item was fake. During his 10 years as Punjab chief minister during 2008-18, Shehbaz Sharif always travelled commercially and at his own expense, she added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Twitter Visit Saudi Maryam Aurangzeb Saudi Arabia PIA

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on T ..

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June ..

US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - ..

EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - European Commission Head

1 minute ago
 Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, ..

Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, Eid prayers

1 minute ago
 US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Globa ..

US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian O ..

Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian Operation in Ukraine - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.