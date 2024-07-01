PM To Undertake A Two-day Official Visit To Tajikistan From Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, on the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, on the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
During his visit, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.
The two sides will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.
Recent Stories
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
GCU signs MoU with five Iranian universities
PU FCIT’s three BS programs get accreditation by NCEAC
100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
PU BS programme gets accreditation by NCEAC
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election
Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events
Law & order to be maintained on priority during Muharram: DC
CM reaches WASA camp, reviews water drainage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody1 hour ago
-
Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events4 minutes ago
-
Law & order to be maintained on priority during Muharram: DC2 minutes ago
-
CM reaches WASA camp, reviews water drainage2 minutes ago
-
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed1 hour ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab CM's initiatives for ..1 hour ago
-
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson1 hour ago
-
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers1 hour ago
-
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers1 hour ago
-
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya1 hour ago
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music2 hours ago