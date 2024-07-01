PM to undertake a two-day official visit to Tajikistan from Tuesday

Open Menu

Published July 01, 2024

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, on the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

During his visit, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides will also sign agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation.

