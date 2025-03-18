PM to undertake an official visit to KSA on March 19-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 19-22 March which is aimed to strengthen the bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries.

The delegation accompanying the prime minister will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with key Federal ministers and senior officials, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The leaders will discuss and deliberate upon ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

“Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda,” it was added.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.