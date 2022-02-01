UrduPoint.com

PM To Undertake One Day Visit To Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake one day visit to District Bahawalpur on Tuesday and will launch the Naya Pakistan National Health Card.

The National Health Card has already been distributed among people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, District Tharparkar, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

About 10.

5 million people from the districts of Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar in Bahawalpur Division were included in the programme, raising the number of people and households in the programme in Punjab by 63 percent.

National Health Card was a revolutionary programme under which a person could avail medical treatment of Rupees one million from the designated public and private hospitals free of cost.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

