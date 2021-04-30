UrduPoint.com
PM To Unveil Uplift Package, Launch Ehsaas Projects For GB Today

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Gilgit today to announce an uplift package for Gilgit Baltistan besides inaugurating Ehsaas welfare and telecommunication projects.

During the day long visit, the prime minister will address a ceremony where he will also announce the uplift package for Gilgit Baltistan.

He will also inaugurate new projects of Special Communications Organizations (SCO) to help extend cellular as well as internet facility in GB's remote areas besides overhauling the existing services.

The prime minister will be given briefing on the ongoing and future projects under the umbrella of Ehsaas initiative.

On the occasion, he will also launch Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate and Secondary education Scholarships and Ehsaas Eik Aurat-Eik Account projects.

Moreover, a briefing on the promotion of tourism in GB is also on his agenda.

