PM To Virtually Address UNGA Today

Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:34 AM

PM to virtually address UNGA today

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says the Prime Minister, in his address, will share Pakistan's perspective on various regional and international issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday.

In his weekly briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister, in his address, will share Pakistan's perspective on various regional and international issues.

He said the Prime Minister will once again raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. In his wide-ranging address, the Prime Minister will also share Pakistan's successful handling of COVID-19, his debt relief initiative for developing countries and Islamophobia.

Responding a question, the Spokesperson said the Indian Government has still not shared the requisite information regarding the death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India and again called upon New Delhi to carry out transparent probe into the matter immediately and share finding with Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

