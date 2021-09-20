(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

This was stated by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram in an interview with Associate Press of Pakistan in New York.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by the Prime Minister, is expected to convey Islamabad's views on the major global economic and political issues.

Munir Akram said throughout the session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan and the need to combat Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan will also stress the need to counter the disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the week-long Assembly session.