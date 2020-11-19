UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Afghanistan Today

PM to visit Afghanistan today

The focus of the visit will be further deepening of the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and the regional economic development and connectivity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on invitation of President Ashraf Ghani would pay a day-long visit to the Afghanistan today (Thursday).

According to the Foreign Office, the focus of the visit would be further deepening of the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and the regional economic development and connectivity.

The prime minister’s first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.

The prime minister’s visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

The prime minister’s visit builds on the sustained engagement between the two countries in recent months for enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials will accompany prime minister on the visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

