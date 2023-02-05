PM to visit AJK to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will arrive Muzaffarabad on a day- long visit to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He will also lay a floral wreath at Kashmir Monument to pay tribute to the Kashmiri Shuhada.

The prime minister will also address the AJK Legislative Assembly.