PM to visit Bahawalpur on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Bahawalpur on Friday.

He will visit Sheikh Wahin in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil and meet Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada to condole with him the death of his brother Mian Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.

During the visit, the PM will also meet other parliamentarians and political leaders of the area.