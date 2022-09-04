PM to visit Balochistan to review work on damaged infrastructure

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit Kichi area of Balochistan province to review rehabilitation work on flood affected road and railway infrastructure.

The prime minister will also take an aerial view of the damaged railway bridge in Bibi Nani and the restoration work on Panjra bridge which was completely swept away in the floods.

On the occasion, the relevant authorities will brief the prime minister on the losses and the rehabilitation work.