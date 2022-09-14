ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected areas of Sohbatpur district in Balochistan today.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan will brief the prime minister on the ongoing efforts to address the challenge of damages in the wake of floods.

The prime minister will review the relief arrangements and will also interact with the flood victims.