PM To Visit Dasu Dam Today To Review Its Construction Work

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:23 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dasu Dam today (Friday) to review its construction work.

The Prime Minister will also talk to foreign engineers and workers engaged with the project during his visit.

The phase one of Dasu dam will be completed by 2025 which will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

Work on Dasu dam has been accelerated by the present government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure better utilization of country's water resources. Despite Covid-19, work on the project is continuing by adhering to the SOPs.

A day earlier, Prime Minsiter Imran Khan the agricultural lands as well as those reserved for forests should not be used for construction in any way.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, he directed to make preparations for biggest plantation drive during this year’s monsoon season.

Surveyor General of Pakistan briefed the meeting about cadastral mapping of the country.

It was told that mapping of the official lands including 53 sectors of Islamabad, 35 per cent of Punjab, 56 per cent of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and 30 per cent of Baluchistan has been completed.

The meeting was told that this process will help eliminate land grabbing and enhance tax collection besides planning.

The Prime Minister directed to further speed up the process of mapping.

Representative of the Association of Builders and Developers appreciated the Prime Minister for the incentives announced for construction sector in the Federal budget 2021-22 and also presented some more suggestions.

The Prime Minister said that construction sector is playing an important role in the country’s development and economic growth.

He urged all the relevant federal departments and provincial governments to immediately address the problems of investors.

