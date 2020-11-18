UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Faisalabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kashmir underpass located on Cancal road, Model Police Station Civil Lines and Langar Khana outside Railways Stations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will tour Faisalabad for one-day official visit on Wednesday (today).

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Kashmir underpass located on Canal Road, Model Police Station Civil Lines and Langar Khana outside Railway Station.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the exporters and business community.

PTI's elected representatives from Faisalabad will also call on the Prime Minister.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar will accompany the Prime Minister.

Earlier, he had announced special electricity package for the business community, with directives to the authorities to provide 24 hours supply of electricity to factories.

According to the reports, Pakistan’ exports have increased for last couple of months, and therefore could be maximum exports if the industries utilize special subsidy announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in terms of low-price electricity.

