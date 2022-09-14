PM to visit flood-affected areas of Sohbatpur today: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-affected areas of Sohbatpur district in Balochistan today.

In a tweet, she said that chief secretary Balochistan would give a briefing on the damage caused by floods, assistance to victims and ongoing efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.

The minister said the prime minister would meet the flood victims of the area.